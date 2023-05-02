Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Short Interest Up 14.0% in April

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 439,500 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the March 31st total of 385,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Shares of HTLF traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.32. The stock had a trading volume of 19,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,089. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.13). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $246.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Heartland Financial USA

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 23.95%.

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 3,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.73 per share, for a total transaction of $77,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,490. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 3,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.73 per share, for a total transaction of $77,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,490. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 4,291 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $101,224.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 11,293 shares of company stock worth $279,465. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on HTLF shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.