Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Short Interest Up 5.1% in April

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,440,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 8,030,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

NYSE HLX traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,958,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,326. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $287.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Helix Energy Solutions Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 16.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 388.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

(Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.