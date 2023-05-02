Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a hold rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $264.13.

NYSE:HSY opened at $276.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.20. Hershey has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.24%.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,371,072. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,060,000 after acquiring an additional 245,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after acquiring an additional 473,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hershey by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,354,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,848,000 after acquiring an additional 41,542 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hershey by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

