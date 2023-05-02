Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.5851 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Hess Midstream has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Hess Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 96.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Hess Midstream to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.9%.

Shares of Hess Midstream stock opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. Hess Midstream has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $108,780.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,733.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Hess Midstream news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $42,729.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,243.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $108,780.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,733.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,786 shares of company stock valued at $298,622.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 50.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,985,000 after buying an additional 659,514 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 996,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,907,000 after buying an additional 478,894 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 32.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 683,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,498,000 after buying an additional 165,667 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 48.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 602,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after buying an additional 195,819 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 6,949.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after buying an additional 518,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HESM shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas gathering and compression, crude oil gathering, and produced water gathering and disposal.

