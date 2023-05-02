Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.5851 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.
Hess Midstream has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Hess Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 96.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Hess Midstream to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.9%.
Hess Midstream Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Hess Midstream stock opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. Hess Midstream has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.60.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 50.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,985,000 after buying an additional 659,514 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 996,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,907,000 after buying an additional 478,894 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 32.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 683,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,498,000 after buying an additional 165,667 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 48.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 602,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after buying an additional 195,819 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 6,949.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after buying an additional 518,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HESM shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.
Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas gathering and compression, crude oil gathering, and produced water gathering and disposal.
