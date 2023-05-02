HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 105,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 986.0 days.

HEXPOL AB (publ) Stock Performance

HXPLF stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. HEXPOL AB has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86.

Get HEXPOL AB (publ) alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DNB Markets lowered shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

About HEXPOL AB (publ)

HEXPOL AB engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer compounds and engineered products. It offers polymers group with strong global market positions in advanced polymer compounds (Compounding), gaskets for plate heat exchangers (Gasket), and polymer materials for truck and castor wheel applications (Wheels).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.