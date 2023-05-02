HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) Shares Down 1.4%

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Rating) was down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.
HG Trading Down 1.4 %
The stock has a market cap of $20.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59.
About HG
HG Holdings, Inc engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resources in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. It operates under the following segments: Title Insurance Services, Real Estate segments, and Others.
