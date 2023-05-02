Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Short Interest Update

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,707,400 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the March 31st total of 1,526,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17,074.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HKMPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,650 ($20.61) to GBX 1,700 ($21.24) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,950 ($24.36) to GBX 2,100 ($26.24) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.86) to GBX 1,950 ($24.36) in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,700 ($21.24) to GBX 1,850 ($23.11) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,880.00.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $23.17 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average is $18.54. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

Featured Stories

