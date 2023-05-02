Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 160 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.12) to GBX 160 ($2.00) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HCHDF. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 90 ($1.12) to GBX 100 ($1.25) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 130 ($1.62) to GBX 125 ($1.56) in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of HCHDF opened at $0.94 on Friday. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

