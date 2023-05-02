Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,800 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the March 31st total of 172,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Price Performance

Shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry stock opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $7.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54.

Get Hon Hai Precision Industry alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. engages in manufacturing, sales, and service of various connectors, chassis, radiators, wired or wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, application module assembly products, and network cable assembly products involved in the information, communication, automation equipment, precision machinery, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.