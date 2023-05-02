Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $75,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 25,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 496.3% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 22,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $200.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.36. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

