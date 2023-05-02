Horizon Investment Services LLC Buys 108 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

VYM stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.09. 3,331,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

