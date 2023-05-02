Horizon Investment Services LLC Buys New Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 112.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $49,325.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305,454.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $669,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,193.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $49,325.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,305,454.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $2,051,118 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,738. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.38. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $147.76.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

