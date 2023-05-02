Horizon Investment Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Horizon Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,814 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 536,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after acquiring an additional 293,563 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 80,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IMCG traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.20. 20,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,048. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $61.34.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.