Horizon Investment Services LLC Grows Holdings in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC owned about 0.43% of Esquire Financial worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael Lacapria purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Esquire Financial news, Director Selig Zises sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,745.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lacapria bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Esquire Financial Stock Down 3.9 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ ESQ traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $36.92. 8,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,364. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The company has a market cap of $302.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.91.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Esquire Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Esquire Financial Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

