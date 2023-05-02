Horizon Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in OGE Energy by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 39.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

OGE Energy Price Performance

In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $549,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $221,925. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGE traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,549. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.98. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $42.91. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.4141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 49.85%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

