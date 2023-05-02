Horizon Investment Services LLC Sells 27,683 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,683 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Presidio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,203,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 272.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 588,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,503,000 after buying an additional 430,834 shares during the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,001,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 485,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,869,000 after buying an additional 144,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 663,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after buying an additional 256,384 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,055. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $48.18.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.