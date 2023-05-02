Horizon Investment Services LLC Sells 443 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Danaher by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 9.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Danaher Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:DHR traded down $2.51 on Tuesday, hitting $239.22. The stock had a trading volume of 840,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $176.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $227.00 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.99.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

