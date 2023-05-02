Horizon Investment Services LLC Sells 586 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Horizon Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK traded down $2.70 on Tuesday, hitting $205.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,097. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.89 and a fifty-two week high of $218.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.46.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

