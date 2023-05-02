Horizon Investment Services LLC Takes $388,000 Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,326,471,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 64.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $12.70 on Tuesday, reaching $520.18. 194,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,910. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $556.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $486.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.