Horizon Investment Services LLC Takes $388,000 Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,326,471,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 64.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ulta Beauty Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ ULTA traded down $12.70 on Tuesday, reaching $520.18. 194,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,910. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $556.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $486.64.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.67.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
