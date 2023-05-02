Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Buys 6,689 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 162.8% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 820,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,139,000 after acquiring an additional 508,024 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $7,783,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,060,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,773,000 after buying an additional 327,988 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,848,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,950,000 after buying an additional 277,202 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.8% during the third quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,899,000 after buying an additional 242,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

BXMT opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average is $21.81. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 163.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,067.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Michael B. Nash bought 50,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 468,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,061.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 10,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $178,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,067.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

