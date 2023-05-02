Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,734 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.8% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 12.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBRDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $83.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.15. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $68.15 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 128.92% and a return on equity of 14.08%.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Stories

