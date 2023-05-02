Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,924 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of KAR Auction Services worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 165.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 50.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at $125,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

KAR Auction Services Price Performance

KAR opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $372.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.39 million. On average, research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

