Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $319,000 Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESAB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ESAB by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in ESAB by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,340,000 after acquiring an additional 35,502 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ESAB in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in ESAB by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 68,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $48,227.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ESAB news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 4,721 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $272,165.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $48,227.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,977 shares of company stock worth $647,322. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ESAB from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ESAB from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ESAB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

NYSE:ESAB opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. ESAB Co. has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $63.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.36 and its 200-day moving average is $51.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. ESAB’s payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

