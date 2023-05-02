Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Purchases 145,458,494 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 13,486.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,537,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,458,494 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 76.37% of Franco-Nevada worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 18,941.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,835,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,413 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 723.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,524,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,765 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,019,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,471,000 after purchasing an additional 308,992 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 547.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 315,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,933,000 after purchasing an additional 267,115 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 643,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,900,000 after purchasing an additional 263,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of FNV stock opened at $154.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.63 and its 200 day moving average is $139.39. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $109.70 and a 1-year high of $159.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.25% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. CIBC raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

