Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 2,231 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average is $29.59. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $36.17.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

