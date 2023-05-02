Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

HLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 332.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLI traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.76. 679,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.52. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $74.18 and a 1-year high of $102.36.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.81 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

