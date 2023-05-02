Hour Loop (HOUR) versus The Competition Critical Survey

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) is one of 54 public companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Hour Loop to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hour Loop and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hour Loop $95.93 million -$1.48 million -39.50 Hour Loop Competitors $23.00 billion -$175.65 million 4.81

Hour Loop’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hour Loop. Hour Loop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hour Loop has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hour Loop’s competitors have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.6% of Hour Loop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hour Loop and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hour Loop -1.54% -20.18% -6.49% Hour Loop Competitors -15.23% -51.02% -10.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hour Loop and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hour Loop 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hour Loop Competitors 189 1168 3506 49 2.70

Hour Loop currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.58%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 55.58%. Given Hour Loop’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hour Loop has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Hour Loop competitors beat Hour Loop on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Hour Loop

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

