Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Howmet Aerospace has a payout ratio of 7.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.74. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.12. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $45.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 23,910 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on HWM shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

