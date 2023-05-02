H&R Block (HRB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.51 per share for the quarter. H&R Block has set its FY23 guidance at $3.70-3.95 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $3.70-$3.95 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.11. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 337.61%. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect H&R Block to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

H&R Block Trading Down 3.6 %

HRB stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.86. 308,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,145. H&R Block has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.09.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HRB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

