HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives $685.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $685.13.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.81) to GBX 780 ($9.75) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.37) to GBX 775 ($9.68) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 683 ($8.53) to GBX 671 ($8.38) in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.75) to GBX 840 ($10.49) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 254,841 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 9,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. HSBC has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $39.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

