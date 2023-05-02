HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Gap Up to $35.83

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.83, but opened at $37.74. HSBC shares last traded at $37.56, with a volume of 633,899 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.75) to GBX 840 ($10.49) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.12) to GBX 630 ($7.87) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 683 ($8.53) to GBX 671 ($8.38) in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.37) to GBX 775 ($9.68) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $681.22.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.58.

HSBC Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HSBC

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 43.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,384,000 after purchasing an additional 81,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,318,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,718,000 after purchasing an additional 109,003 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 2.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,825,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,972,000 after purchasing an additional 86,421 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at $65,592,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,752,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares during the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.