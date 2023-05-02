Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

HUBG has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.21.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Trading Up 1.0 %

HUBG opened at $76.16 on Friday. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $104.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hub Group will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hub Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hub Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hub Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Hub Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.