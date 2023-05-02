HubSpot (HUBS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. HubSpot has set its Q1 guidance at $0.82-0.84 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $4.24-4.32 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. On average, analysts expect HubSpot to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HubSpot stock opened at $420.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $403.96 and a 200-day moving average of $339.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.09 and a beta of 1.62. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $431.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

HUBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.74.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,469,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,710 shares of company stock worth $7,233,358. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

