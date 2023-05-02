Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HPP. Robert W. Baird raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.
Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance
Shares of HPP stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,192,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,611. The company has a market cap of $757.99 million, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $23.57.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO Drew Gordon purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 38,975 shares of company stock worth $232,523. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,812,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516,360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,584,000 after buying an additional 160,204 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,242,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after buying an additional 885,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,298,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,782,000 after buying an additional 469,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.
About Hudson Pacific Properties
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.