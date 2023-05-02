Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HPP. Robert W. Baird raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HPP stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,192,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,611. The company has a market cap of $757.99 million, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $23.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $269.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.83 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO Drew Gordon purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 38,975 shares of company stock worth $232,523. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,812,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516,360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,584,000 after buying an additional 160,204 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,242,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after buying an additional 885,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,298,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,782,000 after buying an additional 469,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

Further Reading

