Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1,610.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 993,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,910,000 after buying an additional 935,593 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Qorvo by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,997,000 after acquiring an additional 686,046 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,674,000 after acquiring an additional 447,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 2,915.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 410,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,604,000 after buying an additional 396,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.73. 345,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,549. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $121.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

