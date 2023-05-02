Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,267 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLVT. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clarivate by 19.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the first quarter valued at $191,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clarivate by 47.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Clarivate during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLVT traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,549. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.07. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 148.89% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $675.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLVT. Morgan Stanley downgraded Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.

