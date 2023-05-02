Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Sells 1,545 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,933 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 2.1% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,624,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,950,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $158.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $52.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.69.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Stories

