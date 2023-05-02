Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Sells 9,430 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,430 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.62. The company had a trading volume of 599,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,114. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.02 and a 200-day moving average of $75.61.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

