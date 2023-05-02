Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the March 31st total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 291,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HGTXU stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.49. 81,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,298. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.30.

Get Hugoton Royalty Trust alerts:

Hugoton Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.0124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.73%.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hugoton Royalty Trust engages in the collection and distribution of monthly net profits to unit holders. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.