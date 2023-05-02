Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HURN. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.16. The stock had a trading volume of 351,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,172. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.56. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $85.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Insider Activity

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $313.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.40 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $76,217.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 39.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology, data, and analytics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment focuses on serving acute care providers including national and regional health systems, academic health systems, and community health systems, and public, children, and critical access hospitals, and non-acute care providers including physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

