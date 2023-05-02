hVIVO plc (HVO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.45 on June 9th

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
hVIVO Price Performance
Shares of HVO opened at GBX 15.93 ($0.20) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.96. hVIVO has a 1-year low of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 23.40 ($0.29). The stock has a market cap of £106.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.09.
