hVIVO plc (HVO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.45 on June 9th

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

hVIVO Price Performance

Shares of HVO opened at GBX 15.93 ($0.20) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.96. hVIVO has a 1-year low of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 23.40 ($0.29). The stock has a market cap of £106.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.09.

About hVIVO

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

