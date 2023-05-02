i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Short Interest Down 15.9% in April

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the March 31st total of 6,230,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAUX. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in i-80 Gold during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in i-80 Gold during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in i-80 Gold during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in i-80 Gold during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in i-80 Gold during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on IAUX. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

i-80 Gold Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IAUX traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,068. The company has a market capitalization of $626.01 million and a P/E ratio of -7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. i-80 Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18.

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). i-80 Gold had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 214.32%. The business had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that i-80 Gold will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

