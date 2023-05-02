IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,310 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of IAC by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of IAC by 103.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAC by 12,044.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IAC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on IAC from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IAC from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $90.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.90.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

