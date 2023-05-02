Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Insider Purchases £9,977.52 in Stock

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Rating) insider Nicola Bruce bought 5,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £9,977.52 ($12,465.67).

Shares of LON:IBST traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 171.70 ($2.15). The stock had a trading volume of 519,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,943. The firm has a market cap of £674.51 million, a PE ratio of 771.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 169.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 163.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. Ibstock plc has a twelve month low of GBX 144.97 ($1.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 209.80 ($2.62).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $3.30. This represents a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Ibstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,090.91%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBST. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.25) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.87) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

