ICON Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000965 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $258.86 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 955,870,375 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 955,842,753.1518618 with 955,835,669.6343919 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.26960341 USD and is down -4.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $7,855,706.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

