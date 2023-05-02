IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $236.17.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $206.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.10. IDEX has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $246.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.60 and its 200 day moving average is $225.59.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.87 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in IDEX by 491.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

