Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 3,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $1,474,000. Fortress Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.6 %

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ITW opened at $245.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

