iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 423,072 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 438,476 shares.The stock last traded at $26.65 and had previously closed at $26.82.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.28 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.13.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 43,066.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.