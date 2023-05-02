Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Independence Contract Drilling to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICD opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 4.98. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 64,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 46,975 shares during the period. 42.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable, and energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

