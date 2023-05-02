Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) CTO Buys $50,660.00 in Stock

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) CTO Barry H. Jensen acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,982.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Independent Bank stock traded down $3.80 on Tuesday, reaching $50.05. 349,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,073. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $49.77 and a one year high of $91.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.48 and a 200 day moving average of $78.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Independent Bank by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 35,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INDB shares. StockNews.com lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

